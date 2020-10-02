DPS use Grappler Bumper to safely end pursuit on Loop 202

A road rage incident and police chase on San Tan Loop 202 ended thanks to technology invented by a Peoria man.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers utilized the Grappler Bumper.

DPS dashcam video shows the pursuit of a suspect on Loop 202. It all started when a driver called 911 saying the car behind her was chasing her and rear-ending her.

"Oh he's hitting me. He is hitting me."

"He's hitting you?"

Troopers caught up to the cars, but dashcam shows the suspect ramming into the driver.

"It keeps hitting her even though the trooper is behind her."

This is when troopers decided to deploy the Grappler. And you can hear the officer mention it before doing it.

"I'm going to grapple it."

The trooper moves in closer and deploys the tool. That's when the pursuit safely ends and officers are able to arrest the suspect.

"It really is exciting to put so much work into a product and see it out in the field being used."

Leonard Stock is the inventor of the Grappler Police Bumper.

How it works starts with a net that's lowered In front of the police vehicle with the touch of a button. Then when the net contacts the tire, it's pulled over the axel, stopping the vehicle in its' tracks.

"Typically within 5 or 6 seconds, you can immobilize a vehicle."

In total, Stock says there have been about 85 captures thanks to the Grappler Police Bumper.

Major agencies like the U.S. Border Patrol and other departments across the country are using it.

"This is fantastic. Just hearing the victim on 911 talking, it's very powerful," said Stock. "It just makes everything worth it."

Since DPS released the video, several agencies have called him today about getting a Grappler Bumper.