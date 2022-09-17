Driver crashes into block wall then into a home in Goodyear, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A woman crashed into a block wall and then continued into a Goodyear home on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 17.

Goodyear Police and Fire responded to the solo crash near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road, says Sgt. James Dougal.

Police say witnesses saw the woman driving at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The woman was extricated from the car and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it's not known if drugs and/or alcohol were involved.