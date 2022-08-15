Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 4:45 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
13
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 5:21 PM MDT until MON 8:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 3:56 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 3:38 PM MST until MON 6:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 5:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:21 PM MST until MON 7:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 2:31 PM MDT until MON 5:30 PM MDT, Apache County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 5:45 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:30 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

El Mirage Police identifiy people accused of trying to enter school building during lockdown situation

By and Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 4:05PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - On Aug. 15, El Mirage city officials provided new updates in connection with an incident that resulted in the lockdown of a Dysart Unified School District elementary school.

The incident, according to prior reports, happened on Aug. 12, following reports of an armed man on campus. Three people were taken into custody after trying to get on campus during the lockdown.

The suspect who prompted the lockdown, according to investigators, fled from the scene as officers were arriving. He was eventually arrested, and is being evaluated by mental health professionals.

A "suspicious package" was located at the scene, according to police, but no details were released about the contents of the package. Children were later brought to their parents.

Identities released by police

Vincent Castaneda (left) and Jonathan Davis (right).

Vincent Castaneda (left) and Jonathan Davis (right)

On Aug. 15, El Mirage Police officials identified the three who were arrested for trying to get on campus during the lockdown.

The three, according to investigators, are 22-year-old Vincent Raul Castaneda, 22-year-old Jonathan Vincent Davis, and 48-year-old Darlene Gonzales.

"As officers continued to work on clearing the campus, parents began to arrive at the school while it was still in lockdown status," read a portion of the statement released by police on Aug. 15. "Several attempted to force entry into the buildings past officers. It was at this time that a male began an altercation with officers. Two other individuals, a male and a female, joined in the altercation and were tased by Officers. Two of those individuals were taken into custody. The female was transported to a local hospital."

Of the three people arrested, investigators say Castaneda is accused of possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds, obstructing governmental operations, and disorderly condict. Davis, meanwhile, is accused of disorderly conduct. Potential charges are pending against Gonzales.

The suspect arrested in connection with the lockdown incident itself has yet to be identified by police.

Read More Arizona Crime Stories

(Click here for interactive map)