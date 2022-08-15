El Mirage Police identifiy people accused of trying to enter school building during lockdown situation

On Aug. 15, El Mirage city officials provided new updates in connection with an incident that resulted in the lockdown of a Dysart Unified School District elementary school.

The incident, according to prior reports, happened on Aug. 12, following reports of an armed man on campus. Three people were taken into custody after trying to get on campus during the lockdown.

The suspect who prompted the lockdown, according to investigators, fled from the scene as officers were arriving. He was eventually arrested, and is being evaluated by mental health professionals.

A "suspicious package" was located at the scene, according to police, but no details were released about the contents of the package. Children were later brought to their parents.

Identities released by police

Vincent Castaneda (left) and Jonathan Davis (right)

On Aug. 15, El Mirage Police officials identified the three who were arrested for trying to get on campus during the lockdown.

The three, according to investigators, are 22-year-old Vincent Raul Castaneda, 22-year-old Jonathan Vincent Davis, and 48-year-old Darlene Gonzales.

"As officers continued to work on clearing the campus, parents began to arrive at the school while it was still in lockdown status," read a portion of the statement released by police on Aug. 15. "Several attempted to force entry into the buildings past officers. It was at this time that a male began an altercation with officers. Two other individuals, a male and a female, joined in the altercation and were tased by Officers. Two of those individuals were taken into custody. The female was transported to a local hospital."

Of the three people arrested, investigators say Castaneda is accused of possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds, obstructing governmental operations, and disorderly condict. Davis, meanwhile, is accused of disorderly conduct. Potential charges are pending against Gonzales.

The suspect arrested in connection with the lockdown incident itself has yet to be identified by police.

Read More Arizona Crime Stories

(Click here for interactive map)