Victim shot during possible carjacking at Peoria Target, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - Police say one person has been injured after being shot during a possible carjacking in the parking lot of a Peoria Target store.
The incident happened on Aug 8. near 91st and Northern Avenues.
Peoria Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Their identity was not released.
After the shooting, the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.
