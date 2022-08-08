Victim shot during possible carjacking at Peoria Target, police say

Police say one person has been injured after being shot during a possible carjacking in the parking lot of a Peoria Target store.

The incident happened on Aug 8. near 91st and Northern Avenues.

Peoria Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Their identity was not released.

After the shooting, the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: