Feed the Children makes Valley stop, distributing $200,000 worth of items for families

Summer months can be tough on families as they try and provide food and resources their children would usually get while at school.

On Wednesday, June 23, the anti-hunger organization Feed the Children made a stop in the Valley to distribute food and other items to make sure students and families have what they need to succeed.

The organization is on a 10-city tour across America and it made its way to the Valley to distribute $200,000 worth in distributable items to feed 400 families.

Volunteers helped box up hundreds of items at Porfirio H. Gonzales Elementary School in Tolleson and handed them out as cars line up to pick up the goods that include anything from food, school supplies, books and personal hygiene products.

"Our mission is to provide hope and resources to those without life's essentials. That is what we want to do," organizer Bob Thomas says.

Laura Alvarez, director of dining services at Tolleson Elementary School District, says, "It is a great impact for the community and our community needs it as the pandemic has hit everyone hard."

To make sure students and families were getting the resources they needed, the district distributed more than 3,000,000 meals to 3,000 students during the pandemic.

Lupita Hightower, superintendent for Tolleson Elementary School District says, "It was such an incredible team effort. We have four schools, we had 13 sites where the food was being distributed."

Feed the Children also setting up a pantry at the elementary school for the summer months so students and families can come by whenever they need to restock.

Learn more about Feed the Children here https://www.feedthechildren.org/

