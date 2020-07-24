Fire damages Arizona Democratic Party building in Phoenix

Firefighters and police responded to the scene of a fire that broke out overnight at the Arizona Democratic Party Building in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out at about 1 a.m. on July 24 at the building near Central and Thomas.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke inside the building and determined no one was inside.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No firefighters were injured and Phoenix police investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

