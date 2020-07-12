Fire officials: Body recovery underway, two people transported to hospital from Lake Pleasant

article

A body recovery is underway and two people have been transported to the hospital after a possible electrocution incident at Lake Pleasant.

Peoria Fire Captain Mario Bravo said crews were dispatched out to the lake for a drowning call, however, when they learned more information, it is believed there was electrocution at the end of the dock at Scorpion Bay.

Five people were impacted by this electrocution.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is conducting a body recovery.

Two people were transported to the hospital, one of which is in critical condition.

Two other people refused transport.

MCSO has taken over the ongoing investigation.

