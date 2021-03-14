First Tempe streetcar arrives in Arizona from Pennsylvania

After years of construction, the first Tempe streetcar has arrived in the East Valley.

Its long journey to Arizona began last month in Pennsylvania, and is one of six streetcars that will be coming to the state. The streetcars will be making 14 stops along a three-mile route in downtown Tempe.

Construction on the project began three years ago, but has been in the works for at least a decade and comes with a $200,000,000 price tag.

All of the major construction is completed on the project. Crews are working on the finishing touches, including landscaping and installing artwork.

