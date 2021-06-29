Arizona woman meets blood donor who helped save her 5-year-old daughter's life

It was an emotional day as a blood donor met the family of the young child she saved with her donation. Blood donations are critically low.

5-year-old PJ Eaton was born with an undiagnosed genetic disorder. She has undergone eight surgeries and blood transfusions throughout her short life.

PJ's mother, Katrina Eaton, met Sandra Enkey, the donor who saved her daughter's life.

"Blood donors gave her a special gift that she can do all the things she can now," said Eaton.

Vitalant donor Enkey has been donating blood since the '80s.

"You knew that you were helping someone but I just couldn't put a face to it until today. It's great," said Enkey.

Vitalant says blood donations are critically lowest week this summer and people like Enkey are important.

Sue Thew, Communications Manager at Vitalant, says they have a day's supply of blood.

"Which have just about a one day blood supply a one day blood supply means that blood is going out the doors faster than it's being brought in," said Thew.

PJ is doing well and will start school in the fall.

"We were unsure of what her future was going to look like but she is doing so well and is she really is starting to thrive and she is going to be beginning kindergarten in the fall," said Eaton.

To donate blood you can go to any Vitalant location and on July 3 the Tempe Center for the Arts is having a blood drive from 7 a.m to 4 p.m.

