DPS: 2 dead in wrong-way crash on Loop 202

Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on the westbound Loop 202 San Tan Monday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

DPS Investigators determined a white GMC Yukon entered the Loop 202 SanTan freeway in the wrong direction near Alma School Road at 5:55 p.m.

The Yukon sped towards oncoming traffic and crashed into a black Kia head-on. The Yukon then crashed into a black Honda.

The driver of the Yukon, 60-year-old Peter Walterscheid, and the driver of the Kia, 44-year-old Jackie Keeper, were both taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries.

The westbound lanes were shut down for several hours but have reopened.

