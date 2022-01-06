Forest Service asks public for info on killings of wild horses in eastern Arizona

article

U.S. Forest Service officials have appealed to the public for help in identifying those responsible for the recent shooting deaths of three more federally protected wild horses in eastern Arizona.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for the arrest and conviction of those responsible, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests officials said in a statement Tuesday.

All three horses were shot on the Black Mesa Ranger District and had bullet wounds. The investigation began on Dec. 30.

"The Forest Service is using all the resources at the agency’s disposal to investigate and put a halt to these destructive actions. Our efforts are led by the work of our law enforcement officers, working hand in hand with the public," said Richard Madril, District Ranger for the Black Mesa Ranger District in a statement. "We believe that the people can help us get to the bottom of what has happened."

The Forest Service statement released Tuesday said the agency "takes this matter seriously" and asked that anybody with information to contact the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

