Former Greenway High School student facing child sex crimes

A former student Greenway High School in north Phoenix is facing child sex crimes charges.

Christopher Treacy, 19, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 9-year-old when he was 16.

Records show he also tried to engage other young children over the internet.

Police say he downloaded and shared images of child pornography on social media sites. Officers say he admitted to viewing the explicit materials since he was 10.

He was arrested Tuesday at his home near 29th Avenue and Greenway. Investigators say he told them he secretly took images of girls' private parts at his high school and posted them on social media.

Treacy was last enrolled at Greenway High last year.

He's facing eight felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.