Foundation for Blind Children holds online Pre-K graduation

The Foundation for Blind Children closed its doors because of the pandemic, but students continued to learn from home.

This week, the foundation held a virtual graduation for more than two dozen of these special kids to celebrate a big milestone.

30 special pre-kindergarten graduates received their pomp and circumstance via a Zoom call.

"That milestone to wake across the stage is such a big deal," said Jared Kittelson from the Foundation. "We wanted to take this opportunity to honor those students and those familes."

About 150 people joined in the 30-minute virtual ceremony.

Everyone worked hard to homeschool to reach success, and those efforts were awarded with applause, smiles and an immense amount of pride.

Diplomas were mailed to students - a reminder of how far they came during their time at the Foundation for Blind Children.

"It's really just a beautiful summation of the last ten weeks," said Kittelson. "How we have been able to reach families ... creating instructional videos on YouTube to hosting webinars with a thousand professionals from around the country tuning in."

The Foundation has had a huge presence online during quarantine, turning their website into what they call a portal of resources for visually impaired kids, parents and educators.

