2-year-old girl dies after being found in Chandler pool, fire officials say

Chandler Fire officials say a child has died after she was found pulled from a pool on May 31.

The incident happened in a residential neighborhood near the area of Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road. Officials say the child, identified as a 2-year-old girl, was rushed to the hospital after she was found.

"After a tremendous effort by hospital staff and paramedics the decision was made to discontinue efforts," read a short statement released by fire officials.

