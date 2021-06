article

Glendale Police ay an 11-year-old girl who was last seen getting on a school bus near 67th Avenue and Butler Monday morning has been found.

Mariah Begay is safe and unharmed, police say.

"It appears she got on the wrong school bus (summer school) and ended up at the wrong school location," officials said.

