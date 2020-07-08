Goodyear legislator tests positive for COVID-19

Another state legislator has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Arizona Rep. Joanne Osborne says she closed her jewelry store after some of her employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Goodyear Republican now says she has tested positive for the virus.

"As most of you have known, I closed our store down two weeks ago because the coronavirus was attacking my staff," Osborne said. "With an abundance of caution and concern, this was the right thing to do for our employees and customers. Unfortunately, it seems I am the last of my team to catch the chaotic COVID-19. I found out late today that I tested positive. Now, of course, we all know I’m positively wonderful!! Hahaha I just didn’t want THIS positive. I will be fine."

Joanne Osborne

In April, Democratic Sen. Lupe Contreras of Avondale announced he was the first state legislator to test positive for COVID-19.

