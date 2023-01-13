Higher education spending proposed in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget

Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona.

The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety.

Some of the proposals, according to a statement released by the Governor's Office, include:

Education

Raising the state education funding from $7,999 per student to $8,250

Repealing the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (For more on ESAs, see our explainer article ), with a claim of $1.5 billion in savings over 10 years

Setting up a new, $40 million tuition scholarship program for DACA-eligible students

Health and Welfare

Setting aside $50 million from the General Fund for a refundable child tax credit for low income families, beginning in the 2023 Tax Year.

Making feminine hygiene products tax-exempt, with a cost of $24 million

A $150 million deposit to the Housing Trust Fund to help families and individuals who are currently unhoused, or are at risk of becoming unhoused

Natural Resources

$15 million in one-time funding for a grant program to help rural, Latino, and Indigenous communities get certified well drillers to access safe drinking water

$7.5 in one-time funding to install public infrastructures for electric vehicles at state facilities

$10 million in one-time deposit to the State Parks Heritage Fund for park development and other matters

Public Safety

$69.2 million, including $56.7 million in one-time funding, to support Department of Corrections operations

$17.1 million in reallocated funding to the DPS patrol program for law enforcement duties in areas of greatest need

$12.2 million in reallocated funding, including $11 million in one-time funding,t o provide grants to law enforcement in border communities

During her first State of the State address, Gov. Hobbs announced a number of new programs that she wants implemented, which includes the child tax credit and tax exemptions for feminine hygiene products that is mentioned above.

Read More: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers 1st State of the State address

Gov. Hobbs will have to work with the Republican Party-controlled State Legislature to get a budget passed.

