Higher education spending proposed in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget
PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona.
The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety.
Some of the proposals, according to a statement released by the Governor's Office, include:
Education
- Raising the state education funding from $7,999 per student to $8,250
- Repealing the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (For more on ESAs, see our explainer article), with a claim of $1.5 billion in savings over 10 years
- Setting up a new, $40 million tuition scholarship program for DACA-eligible students
Health and Welfare
- Setting aside $50 million from the General Fund for a refundable child tax credit for low income families, beginning in the 2023 Tax Year.
- Making feminine hygiene products tax-exempt, with a cost of $24 million
- A $150 million deposit to the Housing Trust Fund to help families and individuals who are currently unhoused, or are at risk of becoming unhoused
Natural Resources
- $15 million in one-time funding for a grant program to help rural, Latino, and Indigenous communities get certified well drillers to access safe drinking water
- $7.5 in one-time funding to install public infrastructures for electric vehicles at state facilities
- $10 million in one-time deposit to the State Parks Heritage Fund for park development and other matters
Public Safety
- $69.2 million, including $56.7 million in one-time funding, to support Department of Corrections operations
- $17.1 million in reallocated funding to the DPS patrol program for law enforcement duties in areas of greatest need
- $12.2 million in reallocated funding, including $11 million in one-time funding,t o provide grants to law enforcement in border communities
During her first State of the State address, Gov. Hobbs announced a number of new programs that she wants implemented, which includes the child tax credit and tax exemptions for feminine hygiene products that is mentioned above.
Read More: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers 1st State of the State address
Gov. Hobbs will have to work with the Republican Party-controlled State Legislature to get a budget passed.
Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona (file)