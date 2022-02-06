Hiker passes out on Phoenix trail, hospitalized in extremely critical condition

article

A man is in extremely critical condition after hiking a trail at the Phoenix Mountain Preserve on Sunday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire crews visited the Quartz Ridge Trailhead at 32nd Street and Lincoln on Feb. 6 after a 62-year-old man said he was having difficulty breathing.

He reportedly passed out 100 yards from the base of the mountain while first responders were medically assessing him.

Firefighters took the hiker down the mountain and loaded him into an ambulance. He has been hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

No identities were released.

