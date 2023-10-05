Hiker rescued from Camelback Mountain, in extremely critical condition

A man is fighting for his life after he was found unconscious Thursday on a Camelback Mountain hiking trail.

Phoenix Fire says crews responded just after 12 p.m. on Oct. 5 to Echo Canyon Trailhead for reports of an injured hiker. Once at the scene, firefighters found a man in his 60s unconscious.

Crews used a "Big Wheel" operation to rescue the man, who was halfway up the mountain.

Once at the bottom, the hiker was put in an ambulance and rushed to a hospital.

No firefighters were hurt.

