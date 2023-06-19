Hikers sound off on more potential Phoenix trail restrictions during extreme heat days

The city of Phoenix is considering making some more changes to the trails on Camelback and Piestewa during the hottest months of the year, and it's taking input from hikers.

Two questions were posed to hikers: During the hottest months of the year, should the trails close at 9 a.m. instead of 11 a.m.? Should the trails close completely when the National Weather Service issues a heat warning?

"If it’s for the safety of the people, you know, that’s a good thing. I just have to get up earlier in the morning. That’s fine, I don’t mind," says hiker Elva Torres.

"I carry water for myself, I carry three extra bottles for others that need it. I pre-hydrate and I know my limits. I’m not trying to sound elitist, but I think a lot of the other hikers have a cavalier attitude," another hiker said.

"I don’t think it’s a bad idea," Victoria Parker said. "People have heart attacks when the heat gets like this. And honestly, it just helps everybody. The fireman, people that come up here to rescue people."

Some think it would be a good idea to limit the number of rescues. But others think it will negatively impact those who live here and enjoy hiking year-round.

"If you open this place back up at 5, that’s the hottest, so they’re not accomplishing anything. The only people that are going to come out when it’s that hot are us, locals that are used to it," Craig Diller said.

In October 2021, the city of Phoenix's Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously to close hiking trails in Phoenix on days with extreme heat. The rule applies to Camelback Mountain, Echo Canyon, Cholla Trail as well as trails on the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

For now, the closure goes into effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. when the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning.