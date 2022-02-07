Houses you could buy in Arizona a few years ago aren't the same in 2022 as the market stays hot

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The price of a home has skyrocketed across the Phoenix area in the last year, and housing is expected to be in high demand again in 2022.

The median sales price for Maricopa County is around $425,000, and we take a look at what you get for your money in that price range.

We checked out three different areas of the Valley, and worked with realtors local to each community. Buckeye, central Phoenix and the southeast Valley.

The price range varies. There’s a lot of competition between potential homebuyers, and many first-time homebuyers are losing out to all-cash offers.

Buckeye

"Even though it’s the fastest city growing in the country, it still has that hometown feel to it," said Bill Rosene with Keller Williams Realty Elite. The former Buckeye math teacher knows numbers.

He calls himself the plaid dad, and now he’s making bank selling real estate.

Built in 2004, two stories, four beds and three bathrooms – this home on Solano Drive is in the Sundance neighborhood and recently was sold. It’s south of Verrado and the I-10 – a 30-minute drive to Sky Harbor airport without delays.

It's listed at $405,000 and the corner lot home has a little more than 2,200 square feet.

"Two years ago, you could probably get this home for $250,275 at the most," Rosene said.

The home could use some updates. "Appliances and updates in the kitchen could use a little bit of updating at this price point. But there’s room to do these improvements," he said.

Rosene says a pool in this price range is hard to find. The fruit trees are a bonus. A bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room are on the first floor.

"Upstairs we have a nice, great room. An area for maybe a home office, a play area if you have children," he said.

The master bedroom is connected to a full bath with dual sinks. The other two upstairs bedrooms share a bath.

"When homes are priced right in this neighborhood or anywhere on the westside, homes fly off the shelf in a weekend," he said.

A few months ago, Rosene sold a home nearby that got 62 offers. He knows how to price homes and this specific home sold in a few days and closed for the asking price of $405,000 at the end of December.

Central Phoenix

Now to central Phoenix, just south of the Biltmore.

Jenn Newman with The Brokery is showing a two bed, two bathroom, 1,300 square foot home on Montecito.

"We have the two beds, two baths on this side of the property, and here we have the kitchen, they’ve made some updates here. A decent sized kitchen and what could be a lovely separate living space here, fireplace and new paint, flooring throughout," Newman said.

It's listed at $455,000. It has a carport and is move-in ready.

"The likelihood of finding a single-family home in that price point is likely a home that’s in need of a significant amount of work or something like this, which is a patio home," Newman said. "What you may have been able to afford a few years ago looks vastly different than what that payment gets you today."

Built in 1975, the home backs up to Los Olivos Park and is just 10 minutes from Sky Harbor, downtown Phoenix, the Biltmore, and Camelback Mountain.

Outside of the home you have a small outdoor space.

"Very low maintenance, low upkeep, which is fabulous," Newman said. The master bedroom has its own bath and also has access to the outdoor space.

"This would function as the master, for sure. You have a nice walk-in closet and additional patio access," Newman said. The second bedroom and guests would use the upgraded hall bath.

This home sold quickly for $475,000 – $20,000 dollars over asking. It closed at the end of November.

Southeast Valley – Gilbert

To the southeast Valley, we take a look at a home in Gilbert.

Shannon Gillette with the Gillette Group found a two-story townhome in Gilbert on south Catherine Drive. The home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

It's just under 1,500 square feet. The home was built in 2019 and sold for $288,000 dollars – the list price two years later is 435,000.

The home is in a gated community. The patio is just a short walk to the community playground and pool. It's right off Loop-202 and is a 25-minute drive to Sky Harbor.

"There are so many high-end finishes, great upgrades. You can really move right in and not worry about doing anything," Gillette said.

The kitchen is an open concept and has a large island. The living room is right off the entryway. All three bedrooms are upstairs, one is being used as a nursery.

The master bedroom is large and has an upgraded bathroom.

"The southeast valley is so desirable," Gillette said.

After multiple showings, it was gone after a short weekend. It sold and closed at the end of December 2021 for $442,000.

You can see that homes that are priced right sell quickly, and even with mortgage rates already going up, monthly payments for those three properties are cheaper than renting a comparable property.

What can you get for over a half million, and a million?

Advertisement

We have two more parts to this story, showing the homes you can get for $650,000 and a million, on FOX 10 at 9 p.m. Feb. 9 and 10.