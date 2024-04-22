How Gilbert first responders trained extensively to help those with autism

After extensive training, Gilbert Fire & Rescue and the police department have become certified autism centers.

Some families can be fearful when they have to call 9-1-1 as it can sometimes escalate a situation if a loved one has autism. But, that’s not what a family experienced when they called Gilbert Fire & Rescue.

One Gilbert family witnessed the training's impact.

Meet five-year-old Tucker Merriman. The little boy loves cars and playing in the sand.

For Tucker’s mom, Sophia, their lives are changing every day, like any mom, but some days look different for Tucker as he's on the autism spectrum.

"We miss out on birthday parties and things like that just because the crowd or the singing might be overwhelming to him. I think sometimes people don't realize that," Sophia Merriman said.

A family emergency led the Merriman family to call 9-1-1. From the time the phone was answered, their experience was different.

"If you call 9-1-1 and your loved one is on the spectrum, those questions that are going to initiate, maybe a different response from us, are going to start being asked to dispatch," explained Matt Karger, community risk reduction specialist with Gilbert Fire and Rescue.

That’s exactly what happened.

"They asked us, ‘What stimming behaviors does he have that can calm him down?’ That's when I was so surprised," Tucker's mom said.

Minor adjustments, like cutting down the lights or sirens, can have a big impact.

"Dispatch right away, asked, ‘Is it OK if we use sirens and lights? Is it going to trigger him, overwhelm him?'" Sophia said.

Through extensive training given to the whole department, first responders now have more tools and knowledge to handle each situation.

"Maybe some stimming behaviors that we're seeing. When we recognize those things, we might take a step back and think, ‘How can I best communicate with that person?’" Karger said.

Karger says this is all new to public safety.

It all started within the department. Gilbert firefighters with children on the spectrum pointed out the affect on those with sensory sensitivities.

It’s now benefitting the whole community.

"We've had extremely positive interactions with the community because they feel seen, which is ultimately what's most important. Everybody just wants to feel seen," Karger said.

The department is now holding SAFE Nights: Sensory Awareness Family Events. The events are where those with autism can come out and interact with the department without any music, lights or sirens.

You can learn more about Gilbert Fire and Rescue's training by clicking here.