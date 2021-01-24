How marijuana legalization in Arizona affects med card holders

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
12
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 3:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

How marijuana legalization in Arizona affects med card holders

By
Published 
Cannabis
FOX 10 Phoenix

Taking a look at how recreational marijuana can affect medical marijuana card holders in Arizona

For those with medical marijuana cards, Arizona's recreational marijuana rollout is a bit bumpy.

PHOENIX - The rollout of recreational marijuana has been a little bumpy for those with medical marijuana cards, and some industry leaders believe those who use cannabis for medical purposes should continue paying fees to retain their cards despite legalization.

The long lines outside of dispensaries since Friday have become a nuisance for some Arizona medical marijuana card holders.

"It shouldn’t take me 3 hours," said Mesa resident Kenny Mac. "There should be something different for the medicinal guys and the regular guys. There’s supposed to be, isn’t there?"

Mac’s concerns about legalization have been shared by others who use marijuana medically.

Jon Udell with the Arizona chapter of the National Organization to Reform Marijuana Laws says the lines are an issue that will get better over time, but he blames the current long wait times on ordinances that restrict the size of a dispensary's footprint.

"They limit the size a dispensary can be, and they really exacerbate the problems that patients are facing with lines," Udell said.

After voters passed Prop 207, the state's Department of Health Services allowed more than 80 dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana.

LIST: Businesses in Arizona approved to sell recreational marijuana

FOX 10 has heard complaints about the cost of medical marijuana cards that recreational users don’t have to pay.

"Why am I paying extra money for my stuff and not getting anything extra out of it?" Kenny Mac said.

Between the application fee and doctor's appointment, a 2-year license can cost up to $300. However, patients don’t have to pay the 16% state sales tax.

A patient would need to spend more than $1,875 over two years to break even on sales tax savings.

"If you’re a daily consumer overtime, it’s probably going to be in your best interest to avoid the taxes," said Jon Udell.

Udell, who also works as a cannabis attorney, says the most important part of retaining a card despite legalization is the protection a card provides from the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act.

"If you’re a registered, qualified patient with a medical marijuana card, your employer cannot terminate you for your marijuana consumption off duty unless if you’re working in a safety-sensitive position," said Udell.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Recreational marijuana sales in Arizona bring new jobs - and long lines
slideshow

Recreational marijuana sales in Arizona bring new jobs - and long lines

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Jan. 22 approved licenses for 86 facilities to begin selling recreational marijuana, bringing new jobs and long lines.