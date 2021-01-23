Recreational marijuana sales in Arizona bring new jobs - and long lines

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
10
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Recreational marijuana sales in Arizona bring new jobs - and long lines

By
Published 
Cannabis
FOX 10 Phoenix

Recreational marijuana sales in Arizona bring new jobs - and long lines

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Jan. 22 approved licenses for 86 facilities to begin selling recreational marijuana, bringing new jobs and long lines.

PHOENIX - A day after Arizona dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana, the long lines haven't slowed -- but this could be a benefit to thousands in the state that are unemployed.

Territory Dispensary was one of more than 80 businesses to receive a license Friday from the Department of Health Services to legally sell recreational marijuana.

LIST: Businesses in Arizona approved to sell recreational marijuana

Sure enough, the demand was there.

FOX 10 asked Robert Smith, general manager for Territory, if there's a concern their product will run out.

"I’d be foolish to say it wasn’t a concern but again, we were well prepared," Smith said.

Despite the preparedness, the long lines have been a pain for some medical marijuana users.

"This line was around the building," laughed Mesa resident Kenny Mac. "I’m not waiting 3 hours."

Mac says the demand has been frustrating for medical marijuana card holders across the state.

"You got some of these old folks that had to come in yesterday and wait 3 hours in line, you know?" Mac said.

The lines may not go away this week, either.

"It caught a lot of the community, a lot of the recreational customers off guard, so as news gets out that we’re now available to take those sales, we may continue to get more lines as the days go on," said Robert Smith.

The silver lining? The demand is good news for a historic job crisis in Arizona. 

As the Department of Economic Security continues to struggle to keep up with the onslaught of unemployment claims, the news of recreational marijuana sales this week could mean many jobs are on the way.

"It’s going to create ... good jobs in a fast paced growing industry here in Arizona," Smith said. At Territory alone, they have more than 60 job openings available.

Another business told FOX they’ve posted 120 jobs this week - all because of recreational marijuana sales.

"Everybody would have to staff up accordingly, because you need more people at any given hour of the day, any given day of the week than you normally would," Smith said.

AZDH approves 86 licenses for recreational marijuana sales
slideshow

AZDH approves 86 licenses for recreational marijuana sales

AZDHS says it has received 79 applications since the application period began on Wednesday. Six of those applications are under review.