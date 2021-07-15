3 injured after 6-vehicle crash on I-10 near 67th Avenue in Phoenix

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened at 67th Avenue after a crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Arizona Dept. of Public Safety officials say the crash involved six vehicles, including a semi and a tow truck.

One woman was trapped inside of a sedan during the collision and needed to be pulled from the car. She is in critical condition, fire crews say.

Two other people, an adult man and woman, were hospitalized in serious condition.

The collision briefly closed the freeway, but all of the lanes other than the HOV lane have reopened.

The cause of the crash in unknown.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: