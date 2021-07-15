Expand / Collapse search
3 injured after 6-vehicle crash on I-10 near 67th Avenue in Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

SkyFOX video: Crash causes backup on I-10 in west Phoenix

SkyFOX was over the scene of a crash that temporarily closed all of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at 67th Avenue.

PHOENIX - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened at 67th Avenue after a crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Arizona Dept. of Public Safety officials say the crash involved six vehicles, including a semi and a tow truck.

One woman was trapped inside of a sedan during the collision and needed to be pulled from the car. She is in critical condition, fire crews say.

Two other people, an adult man and woman, were hospitalized in serious condition.

The collision briefly closed the freeway, but all of the lanes other than the HOV lane have reopened.

The cause of the crash in unknown.

