PD: Armed woman shot by Mesa officers

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police lights article

 

MESA, Ariz. - An armed woman was shot by police officers in a Mesa neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to Mesa Police, officers responded to a neighborhood near Power and Brown Roads just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a woman who was armed with guns and threatening suicide.

As officers were en route to the scene, another 911 call was made reporting that a shot had been fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, a neighbor was with the suspect in front of a home.

"A sergeant issued multiple commands for her to drop her weapons," police said in a statement on July 15. "She did not comply and that is when the officer involved shooting occurred."

The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her identity has not been released.

No officers were injured.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

