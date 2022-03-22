Inside Bob Saget's hotel room: Photos released of comedian's Orlando Ritz-Carlton suite

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released photos of the hotel room where Bob Saget was found dead in January.

Images show the Ritz-Carlton suite where the late "Full House" star died on January 9.

One photo shows a white, padded headboard within the hotel room where authorities have theorized that the 65-year-old Saget may have hit his head before going to sleep. Another photo shows the bathroom used by Saget with toiletries on the counter.

The images were released days after an incident report released by Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, M.D. According to the report, the late comedian was found to have a fracture near the base of his skull that the autopsy report said was consistent with evidence suggesting he experienced bleeding around the brain.

The medical examiner concluded after the autopsy in January that Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backwards fall. Saget had an abrasion on his scalp, a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bruises to the brain, and bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain, the report states.

Investigators called to the luxury hotel suite found no evidence of struggle, foul play or signs that anyone else had been in Saget’s suite during his stay. A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body.

