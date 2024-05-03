Expand / Collapse search
Interstate 10 eastbound closed for crash near Deck Park Tunnel

Published  May 3, 2024 7:50pm MST
Traffic
PHOENIX - A crash that resulted in a car fire on Friday night brought a road closure to Interstate 10 eastbound at 7th Avenue.

The crash and fire occurred at the mouth of the Deck Park Tunnel at 5th Avenue, but officials kept the I-10 on ramp at 5th Avenue open throughout the investigation and cleanup.

DPS officials said the crash involved multiple cars and injuries were unknown.

Behind the crash, a traffic jam developed that backed I-10 all the way to the Stack Interchange at Interstate 17.

Alternate routes include McDowell Avenue to the north. Van Buren Street to the south was also seeing heavy delays.