Is Black Friday still the shopping event it once was?

In previous years, people would be setting alarms to wake up early for Black Friday deals, on the day after Thanksgiving.

"We probably have 780 people in line outside," said the manager of a retailer, in an interview with FOX 10 back in 2017.

"We have a tent out here, and a heater in there!," said one shopper, in an interview with FOX 10 back in 2017.

Fast forward a few years, however, and there seems to be not a lot of camping out to get inside the stores.

"It used to be, like, a free-for-all, right? But now look. It’s empty!" said one shopper, identified only as ‘John.’

This has led some to wonder whether the much talked-about day of shopping has lost its relevance in a changing world.

Despite such suggestions, Black Friday still remains rather popular, with the National Retail Association predicting that 130 million people will be shopping in person and online for 2023's Black Friday. Retailers, meanwhile, are still looking to score big with holiday shopping, even if deals are spread through two months.

With at least some shoppers, the advent of online shopping has lessened the need to camp out.

"I went when flatscreen TV’s first came out. The 720p. But that was 2006, 2008?" said one shopper, identified only as ‘Bryan.'

Bryan said he now does all his holiday shopping from his computer.

"I get whatever I want, and have it delivered whenever I want," said ‘Bryan.’

As for Thanksgiving Day itself, while many stores have closed their doors as consumer shopping habits evolve, some businesses remained open as a holiday tradition, and that includes movie theaters.

"We wanted to see the scary Thanksgiving movie, because it’s Thanksgiving!" said one moviegoer, identified only as ‘Kendra.’

Industry experts are expecting over $900 billion in spending during November and December 2023.