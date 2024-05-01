Jewish students at ASU struggle with stress of protests, Passover and finals

Arizona State officials said that among 72 people arrested during protests on campus over the weekend, 15 were students or teachers.

With finals week and the Jewish holiday of Passover taking place this week, Jewish students are navigating the additional stress.

What happened at ASU?

Just a couple of days ago, the lawn in front of Old Main was covered by an encampment of tents filled with protesters of Israel's war in Gaza. Now it's been fenced off by security.

As tensions from pro-Palestine demonstrations at college campuses nationwide escalate, Jewish students at ASU and across the country are ready for the semester to be over.

"You never know what's coming and honestly, we're just trying to get through finals," sophomore Aleeza Feffer says.

Since October 7th, the day Hamas launched an attack on Israel, Feffer says she has been a target on campus and verbal assaults have been shouted at her.

"I was wearing a shirt that literally just said ‘I love being Jewish' and a few guys came up and started yelling at me. ‘Free Palestine!' and ‘Allah Akbar!’ and things in Arabic which I didn't understand, but it was very scary. It was just 1 p.m. and I was trying to get to class," Feffer said.

The incidents have shook students and left them fearful to go about their day-to-day activities.

What are Jewish students going through at ASU?

"As a Jewish student, it's definitely scary. Sometimes I'm scared just to walk to class. Who am I going to face? Am I going to get to class?" Feffer said.

Another student, Shahar Cohen says she is struggling with the anticipation of going to class too.

"[It's] like impending doom almost just because I've seen the way it's progressing in other schools," she said.

‘It’s a big part of my identity'

Feffer and Cohen said they will continue to wear the Star of David proudly with just a few days remaining this semester.

"It's scary sometimes but I'm not going to let it stop me," Feffer said.

"It's a big part of my identity. A lot of my friends are Jewish. I mean, I wear it proudly."