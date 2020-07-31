Judge in Arizona throws education funding measure off November ballot

article

A judge in Arizona has thrown an education funding measure off the ballot for the upcoming November election,

According to court documents obtained by FOX 10, the ballot measure affected is called the "Invest in Education Act." A judge has ruled that the ballot initiative cannot be on the November ballot, citing that the 100-word description of the initiative is not accurate -- the same reason it was removed from the ballot in 2018 as well.

The initiative called for raising taxes on the wealthy in Arizona to help boost education funding. Opponents say it fails to clearly state the full size and scope of the tax increase, but supporters say it would raise about $940 million dollars a year for schools.

Supporters of the measure say they plan to appeal.