'Just a beautiful soul': Woman fighting for her life after Scottsdale hit-and-run

Police and loved ones are hoping a suspect comes forward in a hit-and-run crash, critically injuring a woman in Scottsdale on Sept. 26.

At around 9:30 p.m., 46-year-old Nitara Charlton and her dog were crossing Thomas Road, east of the Scottsdale Road intersection, when she was hit by the driver of a dark-colored, four-door sedan traveling eastbound on Thomas Road.

The vehicle most likely has damage to the front-end and windshield, police say.

Suspect vehicle in hit-and-run on Sept. 26

Charlton was seriously injured and is now recovering in the hospital. Loved ones set up a GoFundMe to help with recovery costs.

In the GoFundMe description, loved ones wrote, "Our dear friend, Nitara, was in a hit-and-run accident Saturday in Scottsdale along with her dog, Cody. Both suffered severe injuries. She is currently in an induced coma and in need of multiple surgeries."

Her good friend, Angie Frick, spoke out about the crash on Oct. 4, saying, “Just a beautiful soul and everybody just loves her and how she loves her animals and just is amazing.”

As of Oct. 4, Charlton has internal bleeding, a broken leg, broken collarbones, a broken back and several other injuries. Her dog sadly died in the hit-and-run.

Frick has visited her every day since the crash and hopes the suspect will come forward.

"They left her in the middle of the street, her and her dog, just there and drove away. I don't know how anybody can do that. So please, please have a conscience. Come forward. It's a horrible, tragic accident that happened, but please just come forward," Frick pleaded.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (W-I-T-N-E-S-S) or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.