'Justice for Jacob': Rally held for teen shot, killed by police

A rally was held on May 13 by family members of a teenager who was shot and killed by Phoenix Police following an armed robbery.

Jacob Harris, 19, was killed in 2019. Phoenix Police say he was one of four suspects who robbed a Whataburger. Video from the police helicopter showed Harris being shot as he was running from the fast-food restaurant.

According to police, Harris pointed a gun at officers before they opened fire, but Harris' father says there's no proof that his son had a weapon or was involved in the robbery.

Harris' family is now suing the city of Phoenix.

Saturday would have been Jacob's 24th birthday.

"I've been doing this work since 2009. It is the most egregious case of state-sponsored violence I've ever heard of," said Cat Brooks, executive director of the Anti-Police Terror Project.

Protestors are calling on the officer who shot Harris to be arrested.

FOX 10 reached out to Phoenix Police for comment.