Expand / Collapse search

Lauren Heike case updates, bodies of Oklahoma family found, woman stung 75 times: this week's top stories

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crime Files: New details on Lauren Heike's murder; Human remains found in firepit

We're looking at the top stories from this week that include the murder of Phoenix hiker Lauren Heike, a woman being stung more than 75 times by bees, and the bodies of family members being found at a rural property.

Here are the top stories from April 30-May 6.

1. Buckeye woman stung more than 75 times during family photo shoot, first responders say: While taking photos on a Sunday afternoon in Buckeye, a family was at the center of a bee swarm, but a mother's quick thinking saved her kids.

Motherly instincts kicks in before woman is stung dozens of times by bees

Aaron Lorti is the owner of AZ Bee Kings and says April is known as bee season. "Around this time of year, they’re pollinating, picking new places, they are swarming," he explained. "You can get anywhere from 10 to 20 calls a day." He says that the bees in our Phoenix area aren’t sweet as honey, either.

2. Woman found dead in desert area of Phoenix near Mayo Clinic; person of interest sought: At around 10:50 a.m. on April 29, Phoenix Police officers got a call about an injured person near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, just minutes away from the Mayo Clinic hospital. Once they got there, officers and firefighters found an "adult female victim in a desert area outside of the nearby neighborhood." The victim is identified as Lauren Heike, 29.

Details in Lauren Heike murder probe released

Days after a woman was killed along a hiking trail in North Phoenix, police have arrested the person they believe is responsible for the murder. The suspect, identified as Zion Teasley, was arrested about 1.5 miles away from where the murder happened, and police have released new details surrounding the investigation, as well as Teasley's arrest on May 4. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

3. These are the worst drinks for your health, according to nutritionists: A number of health experts weighed in on beverages to avoid if you're looking to put your health first.

KRAKOW, POLAND - MARCH 28, 2023: A woman drinking cocktail in a restaurant, on March 28, 2023, in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

4. Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies found as daughter, grandchildren: As law enforcement went silent while piecing together what led to the killing of seven people in rural Oklahoma, family members of those slain recalled the controlling nature of one of the dead, who was a registered sex offender.

A screengrab from video shows a home on a rural property where the bodies were discovered near the town of Henryetta, Oklahoma. (Credit: KOKI-TV)

A screengrab from video shows a home on a rural property where the bodies were discovered near the town of Henryetta, Oklahoma. (Credit: KOKI-TV)

5. California man drives to Utah to kill brother, set house on fire, officials say: Authorities say on April 27, Jeffrey Roberts, 66, arrived at his brother's home around 7:11 p.m., parked his van in the driveway, approached the front door and rang the doorbell. The two brothers began talking on the front porch and within a few minutes, Jeffrey Roberts pulled out a gun from his jacket and began firing.

Image 1 of 2

 

6. Passenger killed after car plunges 300 feet into Gila County canyon, DPS says: "The passenger car traveled into the westbound shoulder and rolled approximately 300 feet down the bottom of a canyon. The passenger of the passenger car was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel."

7. Metrocenter: 'A Walk Down Memory Lane' inside once iconic north Phoenix mall: Metrocenter, a once-iconic north Phoenix mall that was used as a filming location for the 1989 movie "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," will soon be demolished and turned into a multi-use village. The mall opened its doors in 1973, and at the time, it was one of the largest malls in the country.

Taking a last look at Phoenix's Metrocenter

8. Chick-fil-A 'budget' combo hack goes viral on TikTok: 'You're getting ripped off': Chick-fil-A customers who want to save a few dollars and are willing to put in a little work can score a budget meal combo and a free frosted lemonade if they try this viral-tested menu hack.

9. Phoenix Children's Hospital may stop accepting one of nation's largest health insurers: 'Playing with lives': The hospital announced that UnitedHealthcare may no longer be an in-network provider if a new deal is not reached between the two entities. Coverage would end on May 31 for employer-sponsored and individual commercial plans.

Phoenix Children's says UnitedHealthcare will not be accepted by June

Valley families have panicked since Monday over health insurance. Phoenix Children’s told families saying they may no longer accept UnitedHealthcare insurance starting June 1. For parents with kids battling long-term illnesses, that’s a shock. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more on how these negotiations are impacting kids.

10. Southern Arizona woman treated for snake bite amid busy rattlesnake season: The Green Valley Fire District says that this is one of the busiest rattlesnake seasons it has ever seen. First responders take around 15 to 20 calls per day to remove and relocate snakes and Gila monsters.

Elderly woman treated for rattlesnake bite at Southern Arizona hospital

With warmer weather, more rattlesnakes are out and about, and a woman in Southern Arizona found that out the hard way. However, the rattlesnake that bit the woman also played a role in the woman's treatment. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.