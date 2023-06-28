Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
6
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Life comes full circle for Arizona cancer survivor as he becomes a nurse

By
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - For a three-time leukemia survivor in the Phoenix area, life has, in a sense, come full circle.

Jaziel Olmeda is now a certified nurse himself, after being in and out of the hospital, battling cancer for six years.

"I see my journey with cancer. I saw this I don't know where, but we see cancer as a sign of hope," said Olmeda.

Olmeda said this is more than a career. To him, it's a way of giving back to the community that has served him during his cancer battle. He recently graduated from Phoenix College, and has passed his nursing certification exam.

"I'm here now, and I'm able to give back and pay it forward," said Olmeda. "I don't even have words to express how I feel. I'm happy with me. I'm happy with my journey. I'm happy with the choices I've made to get here."

Story of AZ cancer survivor comes full circle

Jaziel Olmeda battled leukemia for six years, and while he is cancer free now, he is giving back to a community that has served him during his cancer battle by joining the rank of nurses. FOX 10's Lindsey ragas reports.

One of those choices Olmeda mentioned was being a student on the same hospital floor where he became cancer free, with the help from 134 blood donors.

"I was on the floor, and a few of the nurses recognized me and said ‘what are you doing here?" Olmeda recounted. "I said im a student, and they said they were not surprised. ’You always wanted to be a nurse.'"

Olmeda's goal is to become a pediatric oncology nurse at Phoenix Children's Hospital, where he was treated for six years. He said he wants to spread the same message he was given during his leukemia treatment.

"I hope that I continue to meet amazing people, and continue to share my journey and show them to see cancer as a sign of hope," said Olmeda.

As mentioned earlier, Olmeda's cancer battle involved blood donors, and blood supply is needed in the Phoenix area. The Saving Arizona Blood Drive event will take place on July 2, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Tempe Center for the Arts.

Jaziel Olmeda

Jaziel Olmeda