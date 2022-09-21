Expand / Collapse search
A look at the border crisis from Yuma, a major crossing from Mexico into Arizona

By
Published 
U.S. Border Security
FOX 10 Phoenix

YUMA, Ariz. - A record number of migrants are reaching the border states, and Yuma is one of the towns dealing with the influx.

Just last week alone, more than 6,200 migrants were arrested and the people arriving at the border came from 44 different countries. 150 were children making the dangerous journey without parents.

Fifteen of those arrested at the border, this time around, had past felony convictions.

"Right now we’re seeing about 800 to 900 people a day crossing. Part of the impact we have is the hospital. We have one hospital in this area, and it services all the medical needs for the migrants, but it’s not being reimbursed from the federal government. That’s amounting in this last 6-month period $20 million. Those costs are then passed on to the other customers of the hospital," said Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey had 130 shipping containers installed to fill in the holes at the border wall in Yuma, closing about 3,820 feet of the previously open border.

