Loop 202 off-ramps re-open after police investigate 'suspicious item' at Sky Harbor Airport

The Loop 202 southbound and northbound off-ramps to State Route 143 were closed for a police incident at Sky Harbor Airport the afternoon of Nov. 14.

At the time, the Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted, "Motorists are advised to use I-10 to get to Sky Harbor.

Sky Harbor Airport was also tweeting about the situation.

Loop 202 off-ramps to SR-143 on Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo via ADOT)

"As a precaution Police are checking out an item on the south curb of Terminal 4. The south curb of Terminal 4 and portions of the Terminal have been cleared as a precaution. Flights and operations continue, but passengers are advised to enter the Airport from the west or utilize the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station and give themselves plenty of time.," stated Sky Harbor's Eric Everts.

"Phoenix Police officers are on scene at Terminal 4 of Sky Harbor International Airport with a suspicious item," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

Sky Harbor stated Southwest Airlines ticket counters were closed during the incident, but American Airlines has kiosks that are still open for processing. "Both were previously attempting to keep a small portion open. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Just after 12:30 p.m., Sky Harbor tweeted that the situation at Terminal 4 was resolved. ADOT stated all ramps to State Route 143 were open again.

"The situation at Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4 has been resolved. Impacted areas should be resuming normal operations. More than a dozen delays with no cancelations reported. We continue to urge travelers to arrive early and double check flight status before coming to the airport," said Everts.

Phoenix Police have not stated what the suspicious item was.

SR-143 on Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo via ADOT)

