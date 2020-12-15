Lori Vallow's lawyer asking for prosecutor to be disqualified, alleging witness tampering

article

The attorney of Lori Vallow, whose children's disappearance and ultimate death made national and international headlines, is asking a judge in Idaho to disqualify and remove the special counsel assigned to the case.

According to court documents, Vallow's lawyer, Mark Means, is accusing special counsel Robert Wood of having committed prosecutorial misconduct, based on an audio recording made in October 2020 between Wood and Vallow's biological sister, Summer Shiflet, that was recently discovered, in addition to an audio recording that was made at around the same time between Wood and Zulema Pastenes, who was the wife of the late Alex Cox.

In court documents, Means accused Wood of violating Vallow's due process rights by engaging in what Means describes as "coercive, unduly influence, coaching, and intimidating tactics" to manipulate material witness or witnesses to the case. In addition, Means accused Wood of violating professional rules, and that the misconduct could be construed as criminal acts under laws against witness tampering and witness intimidation.

The motion, dated Dec. 15, was filed with the District Court of the Seventh Judicial District of the State of Idaho.

Vallow's kids, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, went missing in 2019, revealing a complicated sequence of events related to the death of Lori's former husband, Charles Vallow, details surrounding the death of Daybell's former wife, Tammy, and allegations of cult membership.

The kids had moved from Chandler, Arizona with their mother and were last seen in Rexburg, Idaho. JJ and Tylee's remains were found on Chad Daybell's property in June 2020.

