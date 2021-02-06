Man and woman die after crashing into Flagstaff business

A man and woman died after crashing into a Flagstaff business in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 6, says the police department.

At around 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of Country Club and Bear Paw drives for reports of a car crashing into a business.

When they arrived, two people were found ejected from a car that had been driven into the lobby of a business. A man was declared dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

"Initial information indicates the vehicle was traveling southeast on N. Country Club Drive toward E. Soliere Ave. when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a business in the area. Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected at the time of the crash," the police department said.

Investigators are working to figure out if speed or other factors contributed to the crash.

The identities of the victims haven't been released.