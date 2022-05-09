Man critically injured after being shot by police in north Phoenix

An investigation is underway following a police shooting at a shopping center in north Phoenix that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 7th Street and Bell Road, and investigators were still on the scene hours after the shooting.

According to police, officers were called out to the scene because of a man throwing rocks at cars and businesses in the area. When they arrived, the suspect fled the scene, holding a river rock.

"The officers gave commands to not enter the business," said Sgt. Phil Krynsky with Phoenix Police. "The man ignored those commands, and the officer-involved shooting occurred. The make fell into the business/ The officers were able to go inside and take him into custody."

Officials said the suspect was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Customers witnessed shooting

Estelita Morgan said she was picking up a takeaway order from a nearby restaurant when she witnessed the incident unfold in front of her.

"We were coming past Chili's, police cars were coming everywhere, so we were having to move out the way and move this way and that way, and I looked over, and the police were already in the courtyard, and he was shooting at something, so we pulled over some more to get out of that line of fire," said Morgan.

Jake Reynolds said he heard multiple gunshots, as he watched the scene unfold from inside his sushi restaurant across the parking lot.

"I saw him running towards the Chili's, and I heard some gunshots," said Reynolds. "Just terrified. We shut down the restaurant."

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/

Other Arizona Crime Stories

Image 1 of 2 ▼