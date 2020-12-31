Man dead, 4 others injured after semi-truck plows through wall, into house in Mesa

One person is dead and four other people are injured after a semi-truck crashed through a sound barrier and into a Mesa home.

According to the Mesa Police Department, a semi-truck was traveling eastbound on the US 60 near Crismon Road at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 when it exited the freeway at Crismon, failed to stop, and crashed into the house.

There were 10 people inside the home at the time of the crash and one of them, 50-year-old Todd Welliver, was pronounced dead at a hospital. None of the other residents are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and impairment has not been ruled out, however, no charges have been filed against the semi-truck driver at this time. Investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Mesa police said the crash caused a hazmat situation due to leaking fuel. The Crismon on-ramp on the US-60 eastbound was closed for some time after the crash.

Grieving family member speaks out

On Jan. 1, FOX 10 spoke with Welliver's fiancé, Ginger McDonald.

"We were just starting to plan our future together," said McDonald.

Welliver was in his garage with McDonald when the incident happened.

"Bang and things just started falling down on me," said McDonald.

Now, McDonald is hoping for answers soon as to why this tragedy happened.

