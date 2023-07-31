Man hit by car after being pushed into road, police say

A man was critically injured after witnesses told police he was pushed into the roadway and hit by a car in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the collision happened on July 31 near 5th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

"Witnesses told officers the pedestrian was pushed into the roadway by another male as a vehicle was approaching, just before the collision occurred," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

No further details were released.

Area where the collision happened: