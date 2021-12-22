Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car near north Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix.
According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 north of Seventh Street and Dunlap Avenue.
The victim was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, and he died hours later.
The victim is 47-year-old James Gray, according to police.
The driver stayed at the scene after the crash.
No further information is available.
