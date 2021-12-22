Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car near north Phoenix intersection

Police are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 north of Seventh Street and Dunlap Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, and he died hours later.

The victim is 47-year-old James Gray, according to police.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

No further information is available.

