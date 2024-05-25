Man reunited with dog after firefighters extinguish house fire in Phoenix

article

The Phoenix Fire Department was able to reunite a homeowner with his dog after a house fire in Phoenix late on Saturday night.

According to a release, firefighters extinguished an exterior home fire that was beginning to move into the home's interior.

Shortly after the fire department arrived, the homeowner who safely evacuated the home told firefighters that his dog was trapped inside.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Phoenix Fire Department photo)

"Fire crew were able to locate and safely extricate the dog to reunite him with the owner," Phoenix Fire Department PIO Shaun DuBois said in a release.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

According to the release, the homeowner and dog are utilizing a community assistance program while the home is uninhabitable for the time being.

An investigation is underway to discover the origins of the blaze.

Map of where the fire took place: