Man sentenced to prison for Mesa road-rage murder, assault

A driver who killed a man and assaulted a woman during a road-rage incident in Mesa over four years ago has been sentenced to prison.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says 35-year-old Frank Lawrence III was sentenced to 25 years for the murder of James Ackerman Jr. and the assault of Carolyn Bui.

The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2020, while Bui and Ackerman were driving home near Southern Avenue and Alma School Road. MCAO says Bui was turning left when Lawrence veered into her lane, causing her to honk her horn.

"Lawrence followed Bui to her apartment complex and drove donuts in the parking lot before exiting his vehicle and punching Bui in the face," MCAO said. "Ackerman attempted to record the defendant’s license plate. Lawrence then chased Ackerman down with his truck, striking and killing him."

Lawrence was arrested and booked into jail following the incident. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

"This defendant’s out-of-control behavior cost the life of an innocent victim," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "Road rage is a criminal offense that happens all too often in our state."

