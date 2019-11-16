Man seriously hurt following shooting in North Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police officials say a man has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting happened in front of a convenience store in the area of 9th Street and Bell Road.

The suspect, police say, fled from the scene on foot. He is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30, with a medium build and wearing dark clothing at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are working to determine the motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting, according to officials.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

