A man has died in an overnight shooting near 67th Avenue and Glendale on Feb. 12, police say.

Glendale Police responded to a shooting in a convenience store parking lot at 11:30 PM Friday night and found a victim who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police say a suspect has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

