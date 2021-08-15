Man taken into custody after climbing Phoenix radio tower

article

A man climbed down from the top of a radio tower near 36th Street and Thomas Road after several hours of negotiations Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix rescue teams, paramedics, firefighters and other crews with the city responded after police were notified after a man who began climbing the tower at around 10 a.m.

Negotiations began once the man was midway up and continued until the man made it all the way to the top.

"This was a very technical and dynamic incident with a positive outcome for all parties involved," officials said in a statement.

Fire crews gave the man a medical assessment before he was taken into police custody. He was uninjured.

