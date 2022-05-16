Man with firearm, hammer breaks into north Phoenix home: police

A woman had a chilling experience Monday morning after a man armed with a firearm and a hammer broke into her north Phoenix home, police said.

Phoenix police say the burglary was reported near 15th Avenue and Behrend Drive, just south of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway.

"The victim was able to get away and called the police," officers said in a statement.

SWAT crews eventually surrounded the home and searched the area, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

No other details have been released.

