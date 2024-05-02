Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelter opens in Mesa

A new Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelter opened on May 2 in the east Valley.

The county says it's designed to better care for their dogs as it will have more space with larger indoor and outdoor kennels.

It has more natural light and a yard for the dogs to play in.

Maricopa County says it's built to help the animals thrive, giving them a better chance at finding their forever homes.

The address of this location is 1920 S Lewis in Mesa. Saturday, May 4, is the official grand opening.

Map of where the new shelter is: